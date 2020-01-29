Security guards protest outside Evander Hospital

Security guards are currently protesting in front of the Evander Hospital, after claiming they have not been paid their wages for the past two months, reports Ridge Times.

Protests also erupted in Standerton and Ermelo on Tuesday.

Highvelder reported on Tuesday that security officers burned tyres in front of Standerton Hospital and that protests erupted outside Ermelo Provincial Hospital on Monday.

According to a protester at the Ermelo Hospital, they work for Blue Lion Security and a contract was signed between the company and the hospital. They were disgruntled because they had not received their salary on time. Protesters locked the gates of the hospital with handcuffs.

The Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison (DCSSL) is responsible for paying all service providers that render security to government departments.

DCSSL said in a press release that all service providers will be paid on 31 January, and that it had experienced budgetary constraints since last month, and this affected timeous payments to these companies within 30 days, in line with government prescripts.

However, protesters remain sceptical that they will receive their money.

(Additional reporting by Highvelder’s Nikki Maharaj and Marina Schoombee)

