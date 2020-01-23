Protests 23.1.2020 02:16 pm

WATCH: Diepsloot protest reaches boiling point

Gopolang Moloko
WATCH: Diepsloot protest reaches boiling point

Residents of Diepsloot are currently protesting against alleged violence inflicted on locals by foreign nationals. Picture: Tracy Stark

Locals barricaded roads in protest against undocumented foreign nationals.

Locals in Diepsloot have taken to the streets, burning tyres to protest against foreign nationals in the area. Police who are in the area said the protest was illegal.

Locals run for safety during an uproar over undocumented foreign nationals. Picture: Tracy Stark.

Brigadier Koena Moichela confirmed about 50 to 100 people where currently complaining about alleged police killings including foreign nationals.

The police were monitoring the area and no arrests have been made.

Locals blocked roads on Thursday morning. Picture: Tracy Stark.

Resident Lefa Nkala said the community had shut down the township as locals were allegedly being killed by undocumented foreign nationals.

He claimed a police officer and other community members were killed by foreign nationals and the community was fed up with the ongoing crime in the area at their hands.

Scenes in Diepsloot on Thursday

Protesters blocked roads retaliating to crime in the area.

Posted by The Citizen News on Thursday, 23 January 2020

[Video by Tracy Stark]

The EFF in Diepsloot ward 95 confirmed the shutdown was decided upon in a community meeting held on Wednesday at the Diepsloot Youth Centre. The meeting was allegedly attended by other political parties, church forums, women’s forums, ward committee members, taxi associations, among other local organisations. The meeting was led by Diepsloot councillors and various leaders of different organisations.

The EFF said it was confirmed that the shutdown would start on Thursday morning and all parents were advised to keep their children safe during the uproar.

Diepsloot protest reaches boiling point

Locals demanded action against criminals in the area.

Posted by The Citizen News on Thursday, 23 January 2020

[Video by Tracy Stark]

Motorists attempting to drive through Diepsloot were stoned and chased back. The situation flared up around 12pm when locals targetted shops. Shops were looted with office chairs broken in plain sight.

A police helicopter was seen circling the area, circling over the many protesters determined to have their voice heard.

A man was wounded during the uproar. Picture: Sonri Naidoo

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police call for calm in Diepsloot after shutdown threatened amid protests against cop’s murder 23.1.2020
Protesters in Newcastle loot foreign-owned shops 23.1.2020
Diepsloot residents build barricades as protest action against foreign nationals continues 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth

State Capture Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi testifies at Zondo commission on The New Age contract

Courts Muslim major wins SANDF headscarf case

Eish! Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay


today in print

Read Today's edition