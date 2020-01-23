WATCH: Diepsloot protest reaches boiling point

Locals in Diepsloot have taken to the streets, burning tyres to protest against foreign nationals in the area. Police who are in the area said the protest was illegal.

Brigadier Koena Moichela confirmed about 50 to 100 people where currently complaining about alleged police killings including foreign nationals.

The police were monitoring the area and no arrests have been made.

Resident Lefa Nkala said the community had shut down the township as locals were allegedly being killed by undocumented foreign nationals.

He claimed a police officer and other community members were killed by foreign nationals and the community was fed up with the ongoing crime in the area at their hands.

The EFF in Diepsloot ward 95 confirmed the shutdown was decided upon in a community meeting held on Wednesday at the Diepsloot Youth Centre. The meeting was allegedly attended by other political parties, church forums, women’s forums, ward committee members, taxi associations, among other local organisations. The meeting was led by Diepsloot councillors and various leaders of different organisations.

The EFF said it was confirmed that the shutdown would start on Thursday morning and all parents were advised to keep their children safe during the uproar.

Motorists attempting to drive through Diepsloot were stoned and chased back. The situation flared up around 12pm when locals targetted shops. Shops were looted with office chairs broken in plain sight.

A police helicopter was seen circling the area, circling over the many protesters determined to have their voice heard.

