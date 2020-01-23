Diepsloot residents build barricades as protest action against foreign nationals continues

Residents of Diepsloot are currently protesting against alleged violence inflicted on locals by foreign nationals.

eNCA reported on Thursday morning that residents have accused undocumented foreigners of killing two community members, and further allege that foreigners killed a police officer last week.

The R511 is currently closed heading towards Diepsloot due to protest action. There's no access to Diepsloot from William Nicol Dr or the N14. Protesters have placed rocks & burning tyres on R511 & Nkonyama Dr. @JoburgMPD officers on scene. pic.twitter.com/66e5qUf8Nz — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) January 23, 2020

The protests are allegedly due to residents demanding that foreigners be removed from the area.

Protesters in Diepsloot West, Ext 2, blocked the road with burning tires and stones last night at corner Ingonyama Street and William Nicol Drive, near Diepsloot Police Station #DiepslootShutdown pic.twitter.com/ZFdwmoDGiD — DKN Online News (@DKNOnline_News) January 23, 2020

Residents have reportedly begun barricading the main road leading into the informal settlement, with rocks and bottles being thrown at passing motorists.

According to JMPD chief of police, David Tembe, the R511 is currently closed, and access from William Nicol Drive and the N14 has been blocked.

Tembe confirmed that police are at the scene.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

