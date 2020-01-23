Protests 23.1.2020 08:59 am

Diepsloot residents build barricades as protest action against foreign nationals continues

Citizen reporter
According to JMPD chief of police, David Tembe, the R511 is currently closed, and access from William Nicol Drive and the N14 has been blocked.

Residents of Diepsloot are currently protesting against alleged violence inflicted on locals by foreign nationals.

eNCA reported on Thursday morning that residents have accused undocumented foreigners of killing two community members, and further allege that foreigners killed a police officer last week.

The protests are allegedly due to residents demanding that foreigners be removed from the area.

Residents have reportedly begun barricading the main road leading into the informal settlement, with rocks and bottles being thrown at passing motorists.

Tembe confirmed that police are at the scene.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

