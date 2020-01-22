Protests 22.1.2020 08:59 am

Day two of silent protest begins as investigations into Enock’s death continue

Sarah Koning
Image: Twitter @SarahKingon

A small group gathered outside Parktown Boys High School on Tuesday morning, and vows to return until the truth is revealed.

Protesters have returned to Parktown Boys’ High School for the second day to stand in solidarity with the family of Enock Mpianzi, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

Veteran journalist Karima Brown put a call out on social media on Monday for those seeking to fight for justice to be delivered after the passing of the grade 8 learner.

A small group gathered on Tuesday morning and vowed to return until the truth was revealed.

A few members of the media questioned Brown’s motives surrounding the protest. Despite this, Brown and three other people have arrived for the second day on Wednesday.

Since Enock’s untimely death at a grade 8 orientation camp, South Africa as a whole has buzzed with sympathy. Allegations as to the cause and circumstances surrounding his passing have circulated on social media as investigations into his passing continue.

If you would like to join the protest, the group will be gathered outside of the school every day at 7am.

