Angry parents blockade N1 in Beaufort West over lack of school transport

The N1 in Beaufort West was closed for most of Thursday morning after angry parents protested over transport of school pupils, said the Western Cape traffic department.

The road was closed for almost four hours after parents were angered by a decision by the Western Cape education department to cancel a school bus service for pupils, according to the ANC in the Central Karoo district.

The road was reopened at 12.15pm, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed, adding that all routes were operational again.

The ANC’s Central Karoo region secretary Windy Plaatjies called on Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer to meet with the aggrieved parents to defuse the “crisis”.

Some pupils had to walk to school from Hillside Township, Plaatjies added.

On Thursday morning, Schäfer and Premier Alan Winde were celebrating the top achieving matriculants in the province at the premier’s residence in Leeuwenhof.

