Security guard company locks offices in Mpumalanga over salary dispute

Arisja Misselhorn
The licensing offices and testing grounds in Secunda and Bethal, as well as the circuit offices for the Department of Education, are currently closed. Image: Screenshot/YouTube/Ridge Times

Security guards sent officials packing and said they will not open the offices until they receive their salaries.

Employees of V&M Projects, who supply security guards to the departments of transport and education in the Govan Mbeki area, locked down numerous offices on Wednesday.

The licensing offices and testing grounds in Secunda and Bethal, as well as the circuit offices for the department of education, are currently closed, reports Ridge Times.

The security guards sent the officials packing, and said they would not open the offices until they received their salaries.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

