Unions and SAA reach agreement

As South African Airways scrambles to secure funding to run day-to-day operations, and also to pay salaries for month-end, an agreement between unions and management has been reached.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) alongside the SA Cabin Crew Association is expected to make an 11-hour announcement on the negotiations after an eight-day long protest.

Numsa is expected to have a briefing tabling the agreement while spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola maintained an 8% salary increase was doable and that unions had found creative ways to have their demands met by the airline.

“We had to get creative in order to get SAA to find the 8% [salary hike]. We understand that SAA doesn’t have money, the minister made it clear.”

The strike is suspended in the meantime while final negotiations continue between unions and management.

Preliminary reports indicate that an 8% increase will happen but over a period of time, with an agreement on retrenchments also reached. A task team has also been roped in to table plans to save costs for the airline.

