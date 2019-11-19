Zuks Ramasia says SAA open for business despite strike action

South African Airways (SAA) has announced that it has resumed some of its services on Tuesday despite the ongoing strike action involving different unions.

At a media briefing, CEO Zuks Ramasia confirmed that a limited number of regional flights were in operation, with all international flights in full swing on Tuesday.

All international, and some regional flights are back in operation with domestic services carried out by sister airline Mango, Ramasia said, adding that the carrier was on its road to operational recovery.

She said a number of employees had returned to work, despite the ongoing strike action by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), who were demanding a wage increase of 8%.

“We thank SAA employees who are back at work and those employees who have not joined the industrial action. They continue to carry our flag around the world. We also thank our loyal customers for supporting us in this difficult time.”

The airline has maintained it would only meet the union’s wage demand of 8% with a 5.9% increase in March 2020, provided funds were available at the time.

The airline has resumed flights to six destinations on the African continent, and customers travelling to the destinations have been accommodated, rebooked and were being contacted, she said.

