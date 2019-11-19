This strike could force us out of business, says SAA CFO

According to South African Airways (SAA) interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks, if the ongoing strike of airline staff continues “we are running the risk of putting SAA out of business”.

The president of the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi, meanwhile, would be meeting with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in Pretoria on Tuesday morning in a bid to end the crippling strike action.

Sacca is protesting alongside the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), with an estimated 3,000 workers downing tools, demanding an 8% increase in December – SAA has said it can’t go higher than 5.9% – as well as protesting potential job losses, following reports that proposed retrenchments could affect 900 workers.

While six regional African flights resumed on Tuesday, as well as some international flights, domestic flights remain grounded.

SAA is working with its sister airline, Mango, to accommodate travellers, and is expected to refund them or book them flights with other airlines in cases where this is not possible.

Numsa was threatened with legal action by the airline for saying that passengers were “endangering their life” by flying during the strike, alleging that some of those working would not have proper qualifications.

SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi confirmed that the airline was seeking legal advice over the claim, but deputy president of Sacca Christopher Shabangu told EWN the association was not worried, as it could produce proof of its claims.

On Saturday, SAA human resources manager Martin Kemp said in a statement: “It is in the public interest that this dispute be resolved,” calling the two unions’ “willingness to find a resolution” “laudable”.

But Numsa and SACCA released a joint statement on Sunday, saying that “following a lengthy meeting we adjourned yesterday night [Saturday] having not resolved the strike”.

“The meeting ended without us finding one another. It is clear to us that the management of SAA is not prepared to do what is necessary to save the airline and end corruption,” they said.

“One of our key demands is the demand for insourcing, because we know this is necessary in order to solve the airline’s cash-flow problems. SAA management refuses to accept this demand, which confirms in our minds that they are dishonest when they claim they want to save SAA. This is confirmed by the decision to cancel additional flights on Sunday. The employer is not looking to resolve the dispute.”

The two unions resolved to intensify the strike.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

