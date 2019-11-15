Cancellation of domestic SAA flights extended until Monday

Striking workers were joined by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Friday.

The action began after the South African Airways Cabin Crew Association (SACAA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) served the airline with a strike notice for Friday.

Attempts by SAA to negotiate alternatives to the strike failed.

The unions claim that 3,000 of their members will be participating, in the strike which was expected to start at 4am on Friday morning. Cabin crew, check-in staff and technical staff will be involved, reported Fin24.

Hundreds of flights have been grounded due to the strike, which has reportedly left some travel-goers stranded.

SAA has 5,146 employees and earlier this week announced plans to retrench up to a fifth of their workers as it battles massive losses, which have piled up to R28 billion.

The unions are protesting the planned retrenchments and unmet wage hike demands, while SAA’s acting CEO Zuks Ramasia has warned that the airline, which is technically insolvent, may not be able to recover from the strike.

The company has reportedly asked travellers who had flights booked between Friday and Saturday not to turn up at airports and offered them a chance to rebook for free or to fly on other flights operated by partner airlines.