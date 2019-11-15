Cancellation of domestic SAA flights extended until Monday

South African Airways (SAA) spokesperson Tlali Tlali addressed the media at OR Tambo airport on Friday afternoon on the latest developments regarding the ongoing strike which sees employees picketing over wages and possible job losses.
According to Tlali, the airline is not able to offer other than the 5.9% wage increase, which workers and unions have already rejected. They want an 8% wage increase in December.
“The deadlock is still there. The unions are still sticking to their guns. We are continuing to call on unions to approach the situation with open minds,” he said.
“We must all understand how serious this is. We are exposing ourselves to [a] revenue loss of R52 million a day. If this continues, there will be no winners.
“We want to channel our energies and focus on getting labour to work with us to find a working solution.”
According to Tlali, international SAA flights will resume as of Sunday, while the cancellation of domestic flights will be extended until at least Monday.