NSFAS staff expected to strike over performance bonuses

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is expected to take to the streets in protest over organisational capacity, payment of performance bonuses and alleged victimisation of certain employees within the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The protest, which may possibly disrupt the funding process for the 2020 academic year, is expected on Monday after Nehawu filed a strike notice to NSFAS, IOL reported.

Nehawu provincial secretary Eric Kweleta accuses NSFAS management of flouting labour relations policies.

“There’s been an increase in cases of employee suspensions. Some remain on suspension even after 90 days in contravention of the labour laws and victimisation of shop stewards is rampant.”

The strike action, according to Kweleta, followed a failed mediation process which could not resolve disputes over the payment of performance bonuses or address alleged victimisation.

NSFAS management has reassured students that mass action would not hamper the loan process for students who have applied for loans for next year. Hundreds of NSFAS staff are expected to hand over a memorandum to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

