Cop robbed of gun as protests erupt at Cape Town taxi rank

A police officer has been assaulted and robbed of his firearm during protests in Cape Town city centre on Tuesday, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Taxi drivers protested on Tuesday afternoon as commuters headed to the station deck taxi rank in Cape Town, blocking roads and allegedly stirring up violence over warrants.

“I am told that this is a protest against the council effecting warrants and impounding illegal taxis,” the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said.

“[The protests] are against the City enforcing the law,” she added.

Speaking to News24, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that police and traffic officers were on the scene.

She said the protests started while taxis were being issued with warrants.

This was when one of the officers was robbed of his firearm.

Rwexana said no other incidents had been reported.

News24 understands that passengers were violently being forced out of taxis and threatened.

Purchase, however, said they would not be deterred by the protests.

“We will continue to enforce [this] because we may not have a moratorium on enforcing the law,” she said.

