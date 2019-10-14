Malibongwe Drive protest action flares up again

Motorists are advised to be cautious on the road due to the protest action on Malibongwe Drive, the N14 intersection, and on the R114.

Although demonstrations took place a few hours ago, reports indicate they have flared up again.

JHB – #ALERT #ProtestAction RT @HelpourRhino @AsktheChiefJMPD @TrafficSA Protests on Malibongwe Drive, N14 intersection and R114 have started! Please avoid, this is going to be a big one! — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 14, 2019

​The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, told Fourways Review earlier that officers being sent to maintain the situation. “The protest action is pretty bad and it is causing traffic through Lanseria,” he said.

“We warn motorists to be cautious.”

⚠️ALERT⚠️

Nietgedacht There's protests action on Malibongwe Dr btwn N14 & R114. The roadway is blockaded with rocks & burning tyres. Motorist are advised to avoid & to use alternative routes. @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService on scene. #JHBTraffic — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) October 14, 2019

Protesters were reportedly demonstrating due to illegal electricity connections being removed at Thabo Mbeki informal settlement, Jacaranda FM reports.

According to EWN, police are currently monitoring the area.

The road motorists use to travel to Lanseria Airport was barricaded with stones and tyres were burnt. Minnaar said this was the only route able to access the area.

Although debris from Monday morning’s protest was cleared by police, protesters reportedly returned to the area to pick up where they left off.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.