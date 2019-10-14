Protests 14.10.2019 01:04 pm

Malibongwe Drive protest action flares up again

Itumeleng Komana and Citizen reporter
The scene that greeted motorists on Monday morning on Malibongwe Drive. Image: Twitter/@RiotAndAttackSA

Police are currently monitoring the situation as protests from earlier on Monday morning threaten to resume.

Motorists are advised to be cautious on the road due to the protest action on Malibongwe Drive, the N14 intersection, and on the R114.

Although demonstrations took place a few hours ago, reports indicate they have flared up again.

​The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, told Fourways Review earlier that officers being sent to maintain the situation. “The protest action is pretty bad and it is causing traffic through Lanseria,” he said.

“We warn motorists to be cautious.”

Protesters were reportedly demonstrating due to illegal electricity connections being removed at Thabo Mbeki informal settlement, Jacaranda FM reports.

According to EWN, police are currently monitoring the area.

The road motorists use to travel to Lanseria Airport was barricaded with stones and tyres were burnt. Minnaar said this was the only route able to access the area.

Although debris from Monday morning’s protest was cleared by police, protesters reportedly returned to the area to pick up where they left off.

