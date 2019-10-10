Service delivery protests break out at Nkanga Village in East Rand

Service delivery protests have broken out at the Nkaga Village, next to the N17 Highway, reports Springs Advertiser.

Protests started early on Thursday morning after illegal electricity connections were allegedly taken down by the metro.

Springs CPF chairperson Barend van Heerden was on the scene and said live rounds were fired by people in the crowd of protesters, but that the situation had since calmed down.

“People who were on the pedestrian bridge were removed but the road (N17) is closed,” said Van Heerden.

Spokesperson for Brakpan Police Captain Pearl van Staden echoed van Heerden’s statement and said the N17 was closed.

“As we speak, Public Order Policing, police from the Brakpan Police Station, and the EMPD are on the scene,” said Van Staden.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said they were not at liberty to comment at this stage.

“It is the metro which releases the mandate for removing illegal connections. As the EMPD, we are only there to provide security,” says Mokheseng.

The metro was not available for comment.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

