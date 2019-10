The appointment of bouncers costing R700,000 by the Greater Tzaneen municipality has created a major headache for the municipal manager and mayor. They appointed the guards to protect councillors following a spate of disruptions of sittings, although another company was already contracted to deliver the same service. During one disruption municipal manager Serapelo Matlala was allegedly assaulted by intruders. He opened a case at Tzaneen police station and took a week’s leave to recuperate. Other councillors were also allegedly assaulted, including at a meeting attended by National Council of Provinces’ members. The employees of a subcontractor engaged by a company...

The appointment of bouncers costing R700,000 by the Greater Tzaneen municipality has created a major headache for the municipal manager and mayor.

They appointed the guards to protect councillors following a spate of disruptions of sittings, although another company was already contracted to deliver the same service.

During one disruption municipal manager Serapelo Matlala was allegedly assaulted by intruders. He opened a case at Tzaneen police station and took a week’s leave to recuperate.

Other councillors were also allegedly assaulted, including at a meeting attended by National Council of Provinces’ members.

The employees of a subcontractor engaged by a company appointed by the municipality to deliver a R52 million road project in Mulati, outside Nkowankowa township, were apparently carrying out the attacks.

The municipality, according to spokesperson Nevil Ndlala, had to appoint another security company to guard its premises and councillors, whose lives were at risk.

Bolobedu South residents protested at the municipal building in Tzaneen at the weekend, demanding Matlala and mayor Maripe Mangena step down.

The protesters, who came in their hundreds, told Mangena to pack his bags and leave.

“We want you and your manager to leave this building now, otherwise you will leave in pieces and not in peace,” said one community member, Eshley Malatji.

He added: “The company appointed to provide the bouncers is in KwaZulu-Natal. This proves Matlala and Mangena think we are losers who do not deserve to work in this municipality.”

Resident Karabo Lebea criticised the appointment of another security company when people had no water, roads, electricity or jobs.

