Tswhane residents march to ‘White House’ for a safer Sunnyside

News24 Wire
Residents gather to reclaim Sunnyside’s streets during a march on Friday night. Image: Twitter/@GP_CommSafety

The march also aimed to address community-wide issues such as drug abuse and domestic violence.

Around 1 000 community members reclaimed Sunnyside’s streets during a march on Friday night.

The march, which started and ended in Jubilee Square, aimed to raise awareness of gender-based violence as well as address community issues such as drug abuse and crime.

In attendance were Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Safety and Security MEC Faith Mazibuko‏.

During his address to the crowd, captured on social media, Makhura said: “We must reclaim our streets… Day and night it must be safe for all the women of our country. We are not going to allow criminals to scare our people into their homes.”

Ward councillor Godfrey Mulaudzi says the group walked to areas known for crime and sex work, ending at Gerard Moerdyk Street. The street is home to a notorious crime hotspot, an abandoned building dubbed “the White House” by locals.

Although many crimes are fuelled by alleged drug activity at this site, says Mulaudzi, the march also aimed to address community-wide issues such as drug abuse and domestic violence.

