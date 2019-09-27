Ministers lead march against gender-based violence at Union buildings

A large group of government officials, led by ministers,is marching from Church Square to the Union Buildings on Friday, in action aimed at seeing the government recommitting themselves in their stand against gender-based violence in the country.

Ministers and deputy ministers are expected to sign a pledge expressing their commitment to doing all in their power to curb the tide of femicide and other forms of violence against women and children currently gripping South Africa.

They will also deliver a memorandum of demands at the Union building.

Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu and National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi are among those in attendance.

Widespread outrage at this violence has followed the recent murders of victims including Sinethemba Ndlovu, Uyinene Mrwetyana, Natasha Conabeer, Jesse Hess, Leighandré Jegels, Janika Mallo, Lynette Volschenk, and Meghan Cremer.

The marchers gathered from 08:30 at Church Square.

#NPA head Shamila Batohi has joined the march to the #UnionBuildings pic.twitter.com/99zRMP1eQU — SADC news (@NewsSadc) September 27, 2019

#GBVMarch public servants break out in song as they wait for leadership before commencing with the march to Union Buildings. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/2tAdT00ZjR — Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) September 27, 2019

#GenderBasedViolence #femicide

The large crowd is being led by ministers and deputy ministers. They will march to the Union Buildings where they will deliver a memorandum of demands pic.twitter.com/ODPhRZLTUb — POWER987News (@POWER987News) September 27, 2019

Pretoria Rekord East reported that traffic will be interrupted due to the march.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the route of the march will be from Church Square where they will join Paul Kruger Street, turn right into Madiba Street and proceed straight until they reach the Union Buildings.

The following intersections will be affected:

– Lilian Ngoyi Street

– Sisulu Street

– Nelson Mandela Drive

– Steve Biko Street

– Hamilton Street

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Additional reporting, Reitumetse Mahope)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.