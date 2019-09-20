Protesters take to the streets of Roodepoort to demand better housing

The Roodepoort CBD was under complete shutdown as protesters took to the streets from as early as 4.30am on Friday, reports Roodepoort Record.

With several roads blocked with rocks and burning tyres, delays in traffic were experienced on Albertina Sisulu Road, Van Wyk Street, Maré Street and Dumat Street. It is unclear what the current situation is.

According to one of the community leaders at the scene, the main reason for the protest action was the ongoing issue of housing in Roodepoort Central.

The community was complaining that they were made perpetual property renters, and government was only interested in providing RDP housing for townships while not considering back-room dwellers in urban areas. The protesters claim= the government is not listening to them and they are simply ignored – this after putting these politicians in power.

Most businesses did not open their doors, but the community leaders assured them that the protest action was not an attack on businesses and foreign nationals.

A few police vehicles and JMPD officers were visible on the scene and a few more arrived later as the protest intensified up Albertina Sisulu Road.

