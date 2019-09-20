Protest action blocks roads in Roodepoort CBD

Roodepoort is currently experiencing major disruptions, amid intense protest action in the CBD.

Metro police chief David Tembe confirmed the protest action, emphasising that delays and diversions can be expected especially on Randfontein Road.

⚠️ALERT⚠️

Roodepoort There's protests action in the Roodepoort CBD several roads have been blockaded with rocks & burning tyres. Expect delays & diversions especially on Randfontein Rd eastbound btwn Nick Toomey & Miles Stoker. @JoburgMPD officers on scene. pic.twitter.com/RajLr8q2d4 — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 20, 2019

Protest action in Roodepoort CBD, affected roads are;

– Van wyk Street

– Mare Street

– Dumat Street

– Albertina Sisulu Road Pls avoid these areas, JMPD is attending. pic.twitter.com/EK1lG0akzH — Cllr Leah Knott (@LeahK28) September 20, 2019

JMPD officers are on the scene.

It is not yet clear why protest action is taking place in the area.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

