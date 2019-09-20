Protests 20.9.2019 08:05 am

Protest action blocks roads in Roodepoort CBD

Citizen reporter
Protest action blocks roads in Roodepoort CBD

Protest action currently taking place in Roodepoort. Image: Twitter

Delays are expected as roads are being blocked with rocks and burning tyres.

Roodepoort is currently experiencing major disruptions, amid intense protest action in the CBD.

Metro police chief David Tembe confirmed the protest action, emphasising that delays and diversions can be expected especially on Randfontein Road.

JMPD officers are on the scene.

It is not yet clear why protest action is taking place in the area.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Students arrested after security guard nearly killed in attack 19.9.2019
Two killed in Noordgesig mob justice attack 19.9.2019
Women chant, ‘God take their penises away’ in march 17.9.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition