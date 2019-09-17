Women chant, ‘God take their penises away’ in march

Angry women marched to Kraaifontein police station on Friday to demand that police protect them from men who sexually and physically abuse women.

The women sang struggle songs and carried placards that read: “Hands off my vagina” and “God take their penises away.”

The protesters blocked the entrance to the police station and prevented cars from coming in or out.

Youth leader Sphesihle Ncedana said women were scared to go out at night in Bloekombos and Wallacedene. “The police must do their job and protect us from abusers who attack us at night,” she said.

Ncedana said thugs had abducted and raped someone she knew in April this year, but the police had not made any arrest. “We try to deal with men who rape or sexually abuse women ourselves, but the police intervene and disperse us,” she said.

Youth leader Belinda Rawe said residents had reported a murder of a young girl and the rape of a woman in Bloekombos, but the police had not made any arrests. “We have never heard from the police after the body was found and after the woman was raped,” she said.

“For us to trust the police, they must say that they are dealing with these cases and that the perpetrators have been found,” said Rawe.

The protesters want crime hot spots to be identified and more police visibility, especially before and after school, said Rawe. She called for the introduction of specialised units to deal with gender-based violence at Kraaifontein police station. “We want trained professionals to give emotional support to women who have survived abuse,” said Rawe.

At the time of publication, police spokesperson Andre Traut had not responded to a request for comment sent to him on Saturday. His comment will be added when received.

Republished from GroundUp

