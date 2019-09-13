JSE accepts #SandtonShutdown memorandum but maintains it doesn’t represent business

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) does not represent business but is a place where business takes place, according to JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King, who addressed the crowds that on Friday marched to the building in protest of gender-based violence.

Trading at the JSE remained open as thousands of women protested in what has become known as the #SandtonShutdown march.

The women marched to the JSE offices to hand over a memorandum of demands hoping for the aid of South African businesses.

Newton-King said the JSE would not be closed as it was a place where business took place.

“You can’t shut down the heart of the economy.

“I think that the pain that women are feeling in this country is palpable and I understand completely the desperation and the need to be heard. I think the important point to this is how we mobilise the right business response to what is an absolute tragedy in the country.

“The JSE does not represent business. The JSE is the place where business is and we are committed today to take the memorandum to business and put to them the need to respond appropriately.”

Newton-King said a meeting with top officials would be convened for a way forward within seven days.

She had initially refused to sign the memorandum, which led to crowds booing her. In her address to protesters, she said the JSE would contact listed companies, trading firms and business unities through South Africa to request responses on the points made in the memorandum.

She concluded: “… as the JSE we will use the memorandum as an agenda for introspection and action.”

1/9 Women protest outside the JSE in an attempt to have #sandtonshutdown, as part of country-wide protest lead by women against gender-based violence, 13 September 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 2/9 Women protest outside the JSE in an attempt to have #sandtonshutdown, as part of country-wide protest lead by women against gender-based violence, 13 September 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 3/9 Women protest outside the JSE in an attempt to have #sandtonshutdown, as part of country-wide protest lead by women against gender-based violence, 13 September 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 4/9 Women protest outside the JSE in an attempt to have #sandtonshutdown, as part of country-wide protest lead by women against gender-based violence, 13 September 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 5/9 Women protest outside the JSE in an attempt to have #sandtonshutdown, as part of country-wide protest lead by women against gender-based violence, 13 September 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 6/9 Hundreds gather outside the JSE in Sandton #SandtonShutdown. Photo: Chante Ho Hip / Sandton Chronicle 7/9 Sandton Shutdown protesters. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 8/9 Sandton Shutdown protesters. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 9/9 Sandton Shutdown protesters. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

