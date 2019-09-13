Bathabile Dlamini and ANCWL get hostile reception at Sandton Shutdown

Following the brutal rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana (19), who was killed by a 42-year-old post office worker, a “coalition” of 70 civil society activist groups, including Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence and Sonke Gender Justice, under the hashtag, #SandtonShutdown gathered in Sandton from as early as 3am on Friday.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) also attended, but were criticised for trying to turn the event into an ANC one, with their leader Bathabile Dlamini heckled by other protesters and taunted with the name once used for a woman who accused former president Jacob Zuma of rape.

They could be heard shouting “Khwezi! Khwezi!” at her.

Dlamini has long been a staunch defender of Zuma, and the league supported him during his rape trial.

#SandtonShutdown ANCWL and it’s president Bathabile Dlamini have been criticized by protesters for wearing party regalia. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/cfHKeFutxw — Silindelo Masikane (@Slindelo_M) September 13, 2019

Virginia Magwaza – Gender Activist asking why ANC Womens League is present at the march when they are the ones that got us here in the first place. #SandtonShutdown #AmINext #PayPatriarchyTax pic.twitter.com/rMXU8OUcnA — Public Broadcaster (@Nyiko_Shik) September 13, 2019

ANC Women's League members gathered for Sandton Shutdown. #SandtonShutdown. pic.twitter.com/HZzVNDwNui — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) September 13, 2019

Sandton Chronicle journalist Chante Ho Hip said that the JMPD was present at every traffic light on William Nicol Drive in Sandton.

According to a statement released by the City of Johannesburg, the organised protest is led by various organisations and civil society.

JMPD Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said that the demonstrators were expected to march to the CBD.

Roads to avoid include:

Rivonia Road with be blocked between 5th Street and Grayston Drive

Maude Street will be blocked from Gwen Lane

West Street will also be affected as they also want to hand over a memorandum to the JSE.

Fredman Drive and Rivonia Road

Gwen Lane and Fredman Drive

West Street and Maude Street.

Minnaar also said that about 10,000 protesters would be dropped off at Mushroom Park and buses would park at George Leah Park.

He added that authorities would be visible and would ensure traffic was directed effectively to prevent congestion in all major routes into Sandton and around it.

“Motorists should avoid those streets from 3am until 2pm tomorrow afternoon,” emphasised Minnaar.

Here we go it's 3 am crowd slowly starting to gather at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange #SandtonShutdown #AmINext pic.twitter.com/PfPFcMcAmZ — Thabo Tshabalala (@thabo_tsh) September 13, 2019

Our mothers marched to union building against the apartheid government. We are still here marching for our lives.. #SandtonShutdown pic.twitter.com/034kSVxV8C — Sibongile Nkosi (@SboNkosiZA) September 13, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.