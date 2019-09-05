Naked anger in TUT march against gender-based violence

Tshwane University of Technology students, acting in protest against the spike in gender-based violence, took to the streets yesterday.

They marched to the Soshanguve police station to seek justice for two students who were allegedly gang-raped a week ago.

Sivenkosi Majozi, a student marching naked, said she did not see the need to dress up as it did not stop rapists from violating women’s bodies.

“We just want to go to and speak to the landlords to tighten the security. We don’t know what to do. That is why some of us are naked, so these men will just take it publicly. We are tired,” said Majozi.

A provincial leader of Pan African Women’s Organisation, Twinky Nxumalo, said that South Africa is currently in the grip of an emergency, and shutting down all businesses is the only way government will be forced to prioritise gender-based violence cases.

“Next week we will be marching to the presidency to declare this country as being in a state of emergency.

“We want to speak to the president to deal with the men in his country.

“… we have been speaking but it seems like no one is willing to take responsibility,” Nxumalo said.

Wendy Manjeyak, a TUT student, said the justice system has failed women.

“This is a cry for help! We want justice…”

