Taxi protest against ‘drug peddlers’ erupts in Pretoria CBD again

Taxi drivers in the Pretoria CBD started to block streets on Monday morning in an apparent renewal of their protest against reported drug sellers, reports the Pretoria East Rekord.

The taxi drivers blocked off Boom and Sisulu streets, demanding that police start to arrest alleged drug peddlers around the notorious Brown Street and Bloed mall area.

“They are here and they have drugs on them. Arrest them now,” a taxi driver said to police officers on the scene.

The decision by the taxi operators to continue the protest action was allegedly taken at the funeral service of slain taxi driver Jabu Baloyi on Sunday in Soshanguve.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said on Monday morning that a street closure statement would be issued.

Tshwane safety and security MMC Karen Meyer said possible risk areas in the city included the Menlyn area and the Pretoria central business district.

Meyer said law enforcement agencies were continuously monitoring the situation.

She said the metro called on taxi owners and associations to engage their drivers and ensure orderly business operations.

Take note of the following streets closures in the CBD due to unrest:

Lilian Ngoyi and Struben

Dr Savage and Soutpansberg

Boom and Sisulu

Boom and Thabo Sehume

Steve Biko Street

Bloed Street

Motorists were advised to avoid these areas and use alternative routes. Metro Police officers and SAPS are deployed.

