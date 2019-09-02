WATCH: Police open fire as foreign-owned merchandise looted

Chaos dominated the Joburg CBD again on Monday amid tensions between locals, foreigners and the police caught in the middle.

A bystander was hit with a brick near the Johannesburg art gallery. Social media observers have alleged the bystander was shot, though sources close to the scene confirmed with police that it was actually a brick that wounded the bystander.

The Citizen’s Tracy Lee Stark, who confirmed the incident, said Jeppe Street in Turffontein was closed off by police. Foreign shop owners were taking some of the remaining items left by looters for safekeeping.

Police were still at loggerheads with community members. The situation remained tense in Turffontein, with most shops in and around Johannesburg remaining closed.

From Fordsburg to Turffontein Mayfair and the Johannesburg CBD, shops were shut as protesters continued with their violent reaction to foreign-owned shops.

More police were deployed in an effort to bring calm to these areas around Johannesburg.

Rubber bullets were fired at locals allegedly looting. This was followed by numerous arrests while shop owners were moved to places of safety.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele went to the Johannesburg CBD to provide an update on the looting of shops and burning of businesses in and around the city.

He described the situation around Johannesburg as a national crisis while conducting a walkabout to see the extent of damage caused as well as to asses the police response.

Malvern

In Malvern, Cleveland police spokesperson Captain Johan Jordaan confirmed several shops had been looted. He said more than 22 people were arrested for public violence.

“Damage to property is currently very bad,” he said.

He confirmed several public order policing members were in the area to attend to the “critical” uproar.

Bree Street

Footage of business owners fighting back has surfaced, showing locals throwing bricks in retaliation.

