Pretoria CBD in chaos as taxi drivers protest against drugs

Members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) employed by City of Tshwane used buses to block off roads in Pretoria CBD, 29 July 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

An altercation between taxi drivers and alleged drug dealers and buyers resulted in a shootout, in which a taxi driver was killed.

Protests have once again erupted in the Pretoria CBD as motorists were met with a chaotic scene on Tuesday.

IOL reports that two A Re Yeng buses, three Tshwane Bus Service buses and Gautrain buses were hijacked by enraged taxi drivers to block roads and resist drugs in the region.

Motorists were essentially trapped in the streets of the CBD, resorting to illegal U-turns and driving through one-ways until police removed the buses and cleared the road.

Taxi drivers in Pretoria have clashed with drug dealers on numerous occasions in the past. It is reported that drivers in the area confronted known drug affiliates in the city, an advance that was rejected by dealers and buyers.

A shootout reportedly ensued and a taxi driver was killed, prompting Tuesday’s traffic chaos.

Police condemned the shooting, as well as the actions of the taxi drivers.

Protests recently erupted in the Pretoria CBD as an unauthorised bus strike plagued the city for days, with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) blocking the CBD with municipal trucks and buses. The strike was a result of the City of Tshwane’s decisions to upgrade salaries of top executives by 18%, dating back to 2017, in which lower-level employees were left out.

