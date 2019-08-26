Bikers Against Bullies SA call for unregistered ‘abusive’ day care to shut down for good
Tumi Riba
David Kolm of Bikers Against Bullies SA reading a memorandum during their protest outside MYNE Maatjies.
The bikers handed over a memorandum at MYNE Maatjies after videos of alleged child abuse surfaced last week.
Bikers Against Bullies SA kept their promise and held a protest ride to MYNE Maatjies Day Care on Monday morning after videos of alleged child abuse at the day care surfaced on Thursday, reports the Randfontein Herald.
Bees Fourie, national leader of Bikers Against Bullies SA, said the children who were abused were underage and therefore needed a voice.
Bees Fourie, Tahne Vorster and David Kolm during the protest condemning child abuse outside MYNE Maatjies.
During the protest, a memorandum was handed over to the Randfontein police calling for the day care to be shut down permanently.
“We demand that an investigation is launched in terms of Randfontein’s by-laws and that the crèche should remain closed because it has not been registered. Action needs to be taken against the people in the video doing the rounds.”
“It is not only about four or five children – we have received complaints from other people whose children had been assaulted at this school. The police need to investigate all those complaints and charge those who are guilty.”
Randfontein police last week confirmed at least three parents had laid charges of assault against MYNE Maatjies following the video.
Brigadier Mashole Jacob Manamela, Randfontein police station commander, said: “Upon collecting more evidence, we will present the evidence to the prosecutor who will make the decision. So far, three parents have laid charges of assault against the centre.”
He added if the evidence pointed to more suspects, more arrests would be made.
“They will also be charged and taken to court, but at the moment, we are making efforts to obtain as much evidence as we can, so that we secure a conviction in this matter,” Manamela said.
Bikers arrived in numbers to condemn the alleged child abuse at MYNE Maatjies.
Watch the video below in Afrikaans:
