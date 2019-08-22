Johannesburg School for Autism hit by Sadtu strike

A school for special needs pupils was brought to a standstill yesterday after teachers belonging to the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) downed tools in their second strike in two weeks.

Teachers at the Johannesburg School for Autism were lamenting the alleged ill-treatment of staff and deteriorating working conditions while accusing the school administration of nepotism, irregular appointments and maladministration.

The school caters for 319 pupils with autism.

Sadtu regional secretary, Tlou Chosi, said union members at the school wanted the appointment processes to be handled by an independent panel rather than the student governing body because it left the system open to nepotism and irregular appointments.

“When you hire someone, you are supposed to start internally and have consultation. What is happening now is that you just see someone being hired,” said Tlou.

Some staff members who spoke to The Citizen alleged that the union was simply on strike because it wanted the vacant position of the principal to be filled by its own member and not the current acting principal.

