Richards Bay Sars branch closed after ‘property, vehicle damaged’

The Richards Bay branch of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in KwaZulu-Natal has had to close down indefinitely due to a service delivery protest in the area, spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko said on Tuesday.

Sibeko said the protest had “adversely affected branch operations”.

“Property has allegedly been damaged, including a vehicle belonging to a staff member.

“In view of this situation, SARS has no alternative but to suspend operations until further notice,” said Sibeko.

Sibeko conveyed the branch’s apology for the inconvenience caused to the public.

“SARS hopes the causes and disturbance will be resolve soonest to minimize the impact on taxpayers who want to fulfill their filing obligations,” added Sibeko.

In the meantime, taxpayers experiencing service issues in the area have been urged to contact the Sars contact centre on 0800 00 7277.

