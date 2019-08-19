Protests 19.8.2019 10:28 am

eMzinoni protest brings town to a standstill

Sifiso Mathebula
Protesters block roads leading in and out of eMzinoni. Photo supplied by eMzinoni Police.

Protesters block roads leading in and out of eMzinoni. Photo supplied by eMzinoni Police.

It is alleged that the residents are protesting in solidarity with the community members who were arrested for public violence in the Mpumalanga town last week.

All roads in and out of eMzinoni, Mpumalanga have been blocked since Monday morning, reports Ridge Times.

The riots began on Sunday night, and it is alleged that the residents are protesting in solidarity with the community members who were arrested for public violence.

The residents want their members to be released and the alleged gangs denied bail.

Photo supplied by eMzinoni police.

The protesters are expected to picket at the Bethal Magistrate’s Court.

Constable Cynthia Mtsweni urged motorists to avoid using roads leading to eMzinoni.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Late payments for Mpumalanga teachers finally start trickling in 19.8.2019
Kriel in Mpumalanga now the second highest SO2 emissions hotspot in the world 19.8.2019
Former mine workers march to Parliament on Marikana day 17.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition