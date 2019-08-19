eMzinoni protest brings town to a standstill

All roads in and out of eMzinoni, Mpumalanga have been blocked since Monday morning, reports Ridge Times.

The riots began on Sunday night, and it is alleged that the residents are protesting in solidarity with the community members who were arrested for public violence.

The residents want their members to be released and the alleged gangs denied bail.

The protesters are expected to picket at the Bethal Magistrate’s Court.

Constable Cynthia Mtsweni urged motorists to avoid using roads leading to eMzinoni.

