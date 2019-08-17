Protests 17.8.2019 11:22 am

Chaos at Moses Mabhida as Zandile Gumede supporters start violent protest

Citizen reporter
Supporters of criminally-charged eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede gathered in the Durban central business district on Thursday demanding she be allowed to return to work after being placed on leave by the ANC. Some of the supporters had attended a night vigil on Wednesday and resumed their protests in the morning. Photo by African News Agency (ANA).

Supporters of criminally-charged eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede gathered in the Durban central business district on Thursday demanding she be allowed to return to work after being placed on leave by the ANC. Some of the supporters had attended a night vigil on Wednesday and resumed their protests in the morning. Photo by African News Agency (ANA).

Things reportedly became violent after Gumede loyalists kicked tables and chairs.

An ANC meeting at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Friday evening was disrupted by supporters of axed eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, TimesLive reports.

The meeting, called to explain the decision to fire Gumede as alongside her executive committee, was reportedly descended into chaos after supporters of Gumede objected to the regional task team (RTT) which has been appointed to replace the municipality’s committee.

“While [provincial executive committee member Nomusa Dube-Ncube] was still verifying credentials, some began being chaotic and when she tried to discipline them, they became hostile towards her.

“Then they started to kick tables and chairs and the meeting collapsed because things became violent and bad,” an insider told TimesLive

It was reported on Friday that supporters of Gumede still want her to be the city’s first citizen and they want her to return as chairperson of the ANC in the eThekwini region.

Gumede was suspended and subsequently fired this week from her position following a two-day special meeting of the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC), which enacted the recommendations of the provincial working committee (PWC) that she be recalled.

Until two months ago, she was the chairperson of the eThekwini region, the ANC’s biggest region in the country.

Gumede is currently out on R50,000 bail after being arrested earlier this year on corruption charges related to a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste tender.

She was previously placed on special leave by the party for 30 days in June, which was then extended twice after the PEC failed to decide by the first lapsed date.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gumede’s supporters insist on her return, slam PEC 16.8.2019
eThekwini to get new mayor next week – these are the frontrunners 15.8.2019
Gumede fell foul of factional fights in KZN ANC – analyst 15.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition