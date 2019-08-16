George security guards demand to be insourced by municipality

Just over one hundred security workers accompanied by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) marched to the George Municipality on Thursday morning, demanding to be insourced by the local government.

The peaceful march started early yesterday morning from Thembalethu to the George Municipality buildings, reports George Herald.

The security guards say they are working under poor conditions and are tired of working for security companies that don’t care about their rights. Mbulelo Magwala, EFF regional secretary in the Southern Cape, said they were asking the municipality to insource security guards that work for companies appointed by the municipality.

“The insourcing of security guards has previously been done by other municipalities across the country. We ask why the George Municipality can’t employ its own security guards,” he said.

He said that, through their councillor, they would bring an urgent motion in Council to debate the issue of insourcing security guards by the municipality.

Athi Mantshongo, spokesperson for the security guards who took part in the march, said they would not back down from their demand.

“We won’t stop fighting, we want the municipality to employ us,” said Mantshongo.

The marchers’ memorandum was accepted by the municipal manager of Law Enforcement Richard von Willigh, who said he would get back to the marchers within seven days.

