Police invite locals to community meeting after intense violence in eMzinoni

The situation in eMzinoni, Mpumalanga, is calm this morning, with various police divisions monitoring the area since last night, following clashes between gangs, community and police, reports Ridge Times.

It is alleged that more than three people were transported to various hospitals on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, residents attempted to torch the police station, allegedly after a gang member was killed by an angry mob on Wednesday evening.

Roads were barricaded with burning tires and rocks, and at least six suspects were arrested.

Police said that after the murder, the alleged gangs forcefully entered various homes, assaulting people and vandalising the houses.

Learners from iKhethelo Secondary School and other schools had to be escorted by police back home after gangs allegedly went to the schools seeking some of their rival gangs.

Police said it looked like the gangs wanted revenge, and that the community mobilised to fight the gangs.

Bakkies full of community armed with various weapons were seen travelling around the township, citing that they were protecting learners from the gangs.

The situation got so tense that residents were asked to stay indoors.

Police urged the community not to take the law into their own hands, and invited the community to a mass meeting which will be held at the Joseph Nhlane Community Hall.

The meeting will begin at 11am today.

