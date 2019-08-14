‘Shutdown is today, tomorrow and forever,’ warn Mokopane protesters

Protesters have taken to the streets of Mokopane in Limpopo, despite not getting approval from the police.

This after police denied them the opportunity to protest peacefully, following negotiations earlier on Wednesday morning, reports Polokwane Review.

A large crowd is currently gathered outside the Mogalakwena Municipality, where the gates are blockaded by police.

Earlier, main roads leading into and out of Mokopane were closed by the traffic department and buses transporting protesters barred from entering.

Protesters have vowed to continue demonstrations until the demands of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), Mogalakwena Task Team (MTT), and Mogalakwena Concerned and Affected Citizens (MCAC) are met.

Corinus du Toit from the Mokopane Business Chamber also suggested that councillors be held accountable for not doing their jobs.

A previous shutdown march that took place on August 1 and 2, after the brutal killings of two ANC members a week prior. A memorandum with various demands was delivered at the police station with a due date of August 12.

No feedback was received, and the organisers decided that another protest would take place on Wednesday.

