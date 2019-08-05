Unisa students protest after exam results delayed

Protest action broke out at the Unisa Sunnyside campus on Monday morning as students blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Police were called to disperse a crowd of protesting students in the early hours of Monday morning.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the cause of the protest was unclear.

“The public order policing removed barricades (to clear the entrance). We are on the scene, monitoring the situation,” he said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, Mavimbela said.

Unisa spokesperson Thomas Huma said that the protest was about the examination results being delayed.

