Mashaba disappointed at lack of arrests after police, vendor clash

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has questioned the lack of arrests following violence in the Joburg CBD between protesters and police.

Footage surfaced depicting a grim picture of violence in the inner CBD in Thursday with protesters throwing rocks at police armed vehicles.

In 2015 and 2016 these cops shot at students in all the Universities acoss SA. Today they struggling to deal with this madness in the JHB CBD. Mxm nimagwala nina…@HermanMashaba please ask for the army from @MYANC pic.twitter.com/4R4d2y87hg — Tshepo (@mndawe_tshepo) August 1, 2019

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the protest erupted after people blocked law enforcement from conducting a search during a police raid.

Police resorted to firing rubber bullets when protesters threw petrol bombs at police, Makhubele said. He confirmed the situation was under control and that no arrests were made. This appears to have rubbed the mayor the wrong way as he questioned why no arrests were made.

He tweeted: “I am deeply hurt and devastated to wake up this morning to learn that not a single criminal is arrested after the blatant disregard of our country’s laws yesterday in the inner city. I would have expected the city to have been closed off and all criminals behind bars by now.”

I am deeply hurt and devastated to wake up this morning to learn that not a single criminal is arrested after the blatant disregard of our country’s laws yesterday in the Inner City. I would have expected the city to have been closed off and all criminals behind bars by now — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 2, 2019

He further questioned if there was any law that prevented the police from acting against crime, in particular, the city of Johannesburg, an indication of Mashaba’s disapproval at the zero arrest tally.

Meanwhile, police have denied claims made by the protesters who accused them of inhumane treatment during the police raid to seize counterfeit goods.

Some vendors have claimed foul play at the hands of police which led to the clash between police and the protesters.

