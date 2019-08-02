Protests 2.8.2019 11:42 am

Mashaba disappointed at lack of arrests after police, vendor clash

Gopolang Moloko
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has informed the ANC about a local councillor in Lenasia who is working with a syndicate in a scheme of illegal land invasions, 23 July 2019. File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

He expressed his disappointment at no arrests being made after protesters stoned police vehicles.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has questioned the lack of arrests following violence in the Joburg CBD between protesters and police.

Footage surfaced depicting a grim picture of violence in the inner CBD in Thursday with protesters throwing rocks at police armed vehicles.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the protest erupted after people blocked law enforcement from conducting a search during a police raid.

Police resorted to firing rubber bullets when protesters threw petrol bombs at police, Makhubele said. He confirmed the situation was under control and that no arrests were made. This appears to have rubbed the mayor the wrong way as he questioned why no arrests were made.

He tweeted: “I am deeply hurt and devastated to wake up this morning to learn that not a single criminal is arrested after the blatant disregard of our country’s laws yesterday in the inner city. I would have expected the city to have been closed off and all criminals behind bars by now.”

He further questioned if there was any law that prevented the police from acting against crime, in particular, the city of Johannesburg, an indication of Mashaba’s disapproval at the zero arrest tally.

Meanwhile, police have denied claims made by the protesters who accused them of inhumane treatment during the police raid to seize counterfeit goods.

Some vendors have claimed foul play at the hands of police which led to the clash between police and the protesters.

