Protesters block off main road to Newcastle

Protesters have blocked off the road between KwaMathukuza and the entrance to Madadeni, Section 2 since early on Thursday morning, reports Newcastle Advertiser.

Motorists coming from the oSizweni direction are being diverted through Madadeni, as the ‘old Madadeni road’ is no longer open to traffic. This has caused major congestion, and many who rely on taxi services have complained about being late to work.

Police and traffic officials are currently on scene, attempting to reign the situation in.

At this stage, however, parts of Newcastle are at a complete standstill.

