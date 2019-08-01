Protests 1.8.2019 11:10 am

Protesters block off main road to Newcastle

Charmaine Mazibuko
The road is closed to traffic due to ongoing protests.

The road is closed to traffic due to ongoing protests.

Protest action in Newcastle has caused major congestion, resulting on those who rely on taxi services being late to work.

Protesters have blocked off the road between KwaMathukuza and the entrance to Madadeni, Section 2 since early on Thursday morning, reports Newcastle Advertiser.

Motorists coming from the oSizweni direction are being diverted through Madadeni, as the ‘old Madadeni road’ is no longer open to traffic. This has caused major congestion, and many who rely on taxi services have complained about being late to work.

The protest has caused heavy traffic congestion.

Police and traffic officials are currently on scene, attempting to reign the situation in.

At this stage, however, parts of Newcastle are at a complete standstill.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tshwane municipal workers resume chaotic protest after peaceful early morning 31.7.2019
Dozens of Hong Kong protesters to be charged with rioting 30.7.2019
‘Illegal’ Tshwane bus strike enters second day 30.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition