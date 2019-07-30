‘Illegal’ Tshwane bus strike enters second day

The bus strike in Pretoria entered its second day on Tuesday, despite the labour court reportedly declaring the protest illegal, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

On Monday, municipal workers affiliated with SA municipal workers’ union blocked major roads through the Pretoria CBD with municipal trucks and buses as they marched to Tshwane house demanding a wage increase.

On Tuesday morning, traffic was a nightmare yet again after wage negotiations between the union and council deadlocked.

Tshwane metro said in a statement that the labour court had declared the strike illegal.

“The city has obtained an interdict against Samwu, prohibiting the continuation of the illegal strike. All officials must report back to work and terminate any illegal strike actions,” the metro said.

Samwu general secretary Koena Ramotlou vowed to shut down the city “until workers’ demands are met”.

Today, Labour Court granted the City an interdict against SAMWU.The union is hereby interdicted& restrained from the illegal strike, including marching& intimidation. Staff who refuse to work are guilty of an unprotected strike which does not comply with the Labour Relations Act pic.twitter.com/HGUwOtIMmz — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 29, 2019

Main streets in the CBD remained affected, see the map below:

