‘Illegal’ Tshwane bus strike enters second day

Eliot Mahlase
The blockade affected major feeder routes, including the N1, N4 and Mabopane highways.

Municipal workers are blocking major roads throughout the CBD on Monday to demand a wage increase.

The bus strike in Pretoria entered its second day on Tuesday, despite the labour court reportedly declaring the protest illegal, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

On Monday, municipal workers affiliated with SA municipal workers’ union blocked major roads through the Pretoria CBD with municipal trucks and buses as they marched to Tshwane house demanding a wage increase.

On Tuesday morning, traffic was a nightmare yet again after wage negotiations between the union and council deadlocked.

Tshwane metro said in a statement that the labour court had declared the strike illegal.

“The city has obtained an interdict against Samwu, prohibiting the continuation of the illegal strike. All officials must report back to work and terminate any illegal strike actions,” the metro said.

Samwu general secretary Koena Ramotlou vowed to shut down the city “until workers’ demands are met”.

Main streets in the CBD remained affected, see the map below:

