Journalists arrested in Durban

Police man handle journalists outside Durban City Hall | Image: YouTube

This comes after they filmed clashes between police and supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Clashes between police and supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede outside the Durban City Hall on Thursday landed a few Durban-based journalists in hot water after police demanded that the footage they recorded of the scuffle be deleted.

One such reporter is eNCA’s Siphamandla Goge, who was detained and later released after the intervention of senior police officers.

Goge later posted the very footage that got him into trouble on Twitter.

Speaking to eNCA, Goge said he was filming a man who was down on the ground while police were trying to arrest him.

“He was resisting the arrest and they were pressing him down. I filmed that and they said I can’t film that,” said Goge.

He then alleges that police tried to confiscate his phone in an effort to delete the footage he had just obtained.

He refused and handed his phone to his colleagues for safe-keeping while he was in detention.

Another journalist from Independent Media was also arrested for capturing the chaotic scene.

Kwa Zulu Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele was unavailable for comment.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

