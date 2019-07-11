Journalists arrested in Durban

Clashes between police and supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede outside the Durban City Hall on Thursday landed a few Durban-based journalists in hot water after police demanded that the footage they recorded of the scuffle be deleted.

One such reporter is eNCA’s Siphamandla Goge, who was detained and later released after the intervention of senior police officers.

KZN police arrested ENCA journalist Siphamandla Goge outside the Durban City Hall. Cops were dispersing mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters. Goge was released later after the intervention of senior police officers. pic.twitter.com/JYv4KFgbt4 — Daily Sun (@dailysunsa) July 11, 2019

Goge later posted the very footage that got him into trouble on Twitter.

#ZandileGumede This is what got me & another journalist Sihle Mavuso @SANewsBot into “trouble”. We filmed police arresting some supporters of @eThekwiniM Mayor #ZandileGumede outside the City Hall in DBN. #eNCA. pic.twitter.com/uq2fSjHxiN — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 11, 2019

Speaking to eNCA, Goge said he was filming a man who was down on the ground while police were trying to arrest him.

“He was resisting the arrest and they were pressing him down. I filmed that and they said I can’t film that,” said Goge.

He then alleges that police tried to confiscate his phone in an effort to delete the footage he had just obtained.

He refused and handed his phone to his colleagues for safe-keeping while he was in detention.

Another journalist from Independent Media was also arrested for capturing the chaotic scene.

Police have just assaulted an IOL journalist. He has been arrested. #ZandileGumede pic.twitter.com/3IgNsxIDHY — Des Erasmus (@IcikoMedia) July 11, 2019

Kwa Zulu Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele was unavailable for comment.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

