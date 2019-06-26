Municipality withdraws refuse trucks from Ikageng as Potch protests continue

The JB Marks Municipality has said in a statement that refuse trucks will be temporarily withdrawn from the greater Ikageng area, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

This decision was taken in light of the violent protests in the area. Refuse trucks were specifically targeted by protesters.

“The municipality regrets this eventuality but is working hard consulting with representatives of the protestors and the police to bring the situation back to normal,” read the statement.

According to the statement, the situation is being monitored and as soon as the situation improves, services will immediately be restored.

On Tuesday afternoon, protesters allegedly hijacked an excavator and started to break up the road at the Sarafina entrance next to the N12 between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom.

Protests have been ongoing for three consecutive days.

On Monday, two separate protests erupted in Ikageng, one in Ward 6 where protestors demanded the resignation of the ward councillor, and one where the youth of Ward 19 protested over stand allocation. The incident with the excavator seems to be a continuation of the Ward 19 protests.

Victor Boqo said on Monday that the mayor was out of town attending a meeting. It is not clear if he has returned to deal with the protesters.

