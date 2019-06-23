Services delayed as staff strike at Kruger Park

Employees at the Kruger National Park are currently on strike, resulting in some services being disrupted.

According to a Facebook post to the SANParks – Kruger National Park group on Sunday morning, management is engaging with the employees.

It is not yet known what the disruption is about, but it was confirmed in a signed letter by managing executive Glenn Phillips.

Rumours are circulating that the strike is allegedly due to overtime that has not been paid to the employees, according to Letaba Herald.

A source within the KNP at the Letaba Camp informed the Letaba Herald that the fueling station is currently closed.

“Tourists are fuming, they can’t refuel, and it seems that the hut attendants are also on strike,” the source said.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

