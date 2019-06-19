AlexTotalShutdown leaders open criminal case against Joburg mayor

The leaders of the #AlexTotalShutdown have opened a criminal case at the Alexandra police station against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, for violating a court interdict after he promised to rebuild shacks that were demolished by “Red Ants” (Security and Evictions Services) in April.

The Red Ants demolished over 80 houses, leaving scores of people homeless and residents maintain that the illegal shacks should go.

The chief coordinator of the Shutdown Movement, Sandile Mavundla, said they were not happy with Mashaba’s response to rebuild the shacks because they were illegal in the first place.

“The mayor said he would rebuild the illegal structures and that is a direct violation of the court interdict,” said Mavundla.

Yesterday’s march affected commuters and businesses which were closed in the township as a group of about 200 marched their way to the Region E offices in Sandton to deliver their grievances.

Earlier this month, Mashaba said the City of Johannesburg would initiate an independent investigation of the processes leading to demolition and promised to help the residents rebuild their homes.

“We have an obligation to remedy the wrong we have committed according to the legal requirements of spoliation. For this reason we will be assisting the residents to rebuild their homes, alongside an electrification programme in the area,” said Mashaba.

He said this would be a temporary solution while a more sustainable long-term solution is found for these residents.

In a statement issued on June 5 by the Red Ants, the company rejected allegations that it unlawfully removed residents in Alexandra, saying it was in possession of a court order obtained by the City of Johannesburg.

“The Red Ants are in possession of a court order obtained by the City of Johannesburg against the unlawful occupiers dated back to September 7 2016 which was handed down by Judge Windell before the Gauteng Local Division,” said the company.

Mashaba said it was nothing more than another politically motivated stunt instigated by ANC to use the plight of the people of Alexandra for political gain.

