Rothschilds have captured SOEs like the Guptas, unions allege

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) have released a joint statement accusing South African Airways (SAA) board member Mark Kingston of having ties to the Rothschild family.

According to the statement, the Rothschilds are “interfering” in South Africa’s state-owned enterprises for “selfish and greedy purposes”, with the intention of collapsing SAA so it can be privatised.

The statement alleges the Rotschilds are trying to capture SAA and other SOEs like the Guptas did, due to their privatisation “agenda”.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is also a target of the statement’s wrath, with accusations that he doesn’t care about either SAA or SA levelled against him.

Statements in which Mboweni has expressed doubts over the future of the struggling airline are evidence that he shows a “reckless” disregard for the future of the company, the statement says.

On Tuesday, the unions demanded in a lunchtime protest calling for the reinstatement of former CEO Vuyani Jarana, whose turnaround strategy they want implemented. They also want the removal of various SAA board members, including Kingston, who they accuse of ties to the Rotshchild family.

The protest led to a meeting between the two unions and the SAA board on Thursday which the unions did not find satisfactory, leading to the statement, which was released on Friday.

They statement calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene to save the national carrier, something unions have called for previously.

SAA has declined to comment at this point.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.