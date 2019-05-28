‘Peaceful’ Davidsonville residents livid after police fire rubber bullets

A number of Davidsonville, Roodepoort, residents were injured when police fired rubber bullets at them on Monday, reports Roodepoort Record.

Residents have been protesting since last Tuesday, complaining that their meter boxes are faulty. City Power is said to have come into the area and taken out some boxes without warning. They want the power utility to fix the faulty boxes currently installed in their houses.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Davidsonville residents continue to block roads with burning tyres

Members of the community said they were angry and did not understand why the police were insulting them and shooting at them, because they were protesting peacefully.

Nasiy Mangera, a resident of Davidsonville, said they were standing outside and as they saw the police come down their street, they dispersed in different directions.

“The police came into our house, looking for a group of guys whom they believed were hiding in the house. We tried closing the door, but they banged on it with their guns,” Mangera added.

She said they were not strong enough to keep the door closed, so the police forced their way into the house and one fired shots. “They went into the passage and then into our rooms. When I asked for their names, they insulted me and told me to stop talking,” she said. Christebell Pienaar, the chairperson of the Davidsonville Community Forum, said: “I feel like this has turned into a race thing, because police have no right to swear at our people.”

According to Christebell, the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers lied to the people by saying that the mayor would come to address them on Monday.

“We feel that the mayor does not want to come out, because he does not have time for us. We have three memorandums already since last year.”

One of the residents said: “I feel that this is not the only place that does not pay for electricity and water, so why do they come here and come take advantage of us. It’s not that we do not want to pay, we simply can’t pay R600 per week for lights.”

The residents have vowed to stand together and fight the matter until it is resolved.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.