Protest action in Soweto heats up as traffic at a standstill

Citizen reporter
The current situation in Soweto. Image: Twitter/@mampudisupreme

Motorists have reported that Soweto residents began burning tyres and blocking major roadways early on Thursday morning.

Several major roads leading in and out of Soweto have been adversely affected by strike action.

According to reports, residents began burning tyres and blocking major roadways early on Thursday morning. It is unclear at this stage what the demonstrations are about.

Klispruit Valley and Chris Hani roads are reportedly closed.

JMPD officers were at the scene to monitor the situation.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

