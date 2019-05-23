Protest action in Soweto heats up as traffic at a standstill

Several major roads leading in and out of Soweto have been adversely affected by strike action.

According to reports, residents began burning tyres and blocking major roadways early on Thursday morning. It is unclear at this stage what the demonstrations are about.

@TrafficSA #TrafficAlert #protestaction Klipspruit valley and Chris Hani road closed… The is a lot of crime and killing around that are, hense the protest… pic.twitter.com/P0trsM1PTe — #IsidlaMlilo (@mampudisupreme) May 23, 2019

Klispruit Valley and Chris Hani roads are reportedly closed.

In Dlamini Soweto there’s protest action on Klipspruit Valley and Chris Hani Road are causing major delays in the area #JHBTraffic — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) May 23, 2019

JMPD officers were at the scene to monitor the situation.

⚠️ALERT⚠️

Protests Action at Klipspruit Ext & Fred Clark in Soweto. Klipspruit Valley Rd is closed off to traffic btwn Moroka Nancefield & Chris Hani Rd. @JoburgMPD officers are monitoring the situation & Traffic is being diverted on Chris Hani to Elias Motsoaledi pic.twitter.com/nyotn7Qdu8 — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) May 23, 2019

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

