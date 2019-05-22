Roads leading into Davidsonville in Roodepoort remain closed

The situation in Davidsonville, Roodepoort, has escalated, with all roads leading into the area barricaded with burning tyres and rocks, as angry residents appealing for a resolution of the issue of the removal of electricity meters in the area, reports Roodepoort Record.

Protests rocked the area on Tuesday, with residents saying they would continue bypassing the electricity supply lines until City Power came and fixed their faulty meters.

Community members raised issues regarding paying for electricity, saying they did not understand why some residents paid for power, while others didn’t.

Christebell Pienaar, the chairperson of the Davidsonville Community Forum (DCF), said they would only allow City Power officials into the area if they were coming to fix the meter boxes. “We do not want the new boxes that require a payment of R100 daily. We have people in Davidsonville that are unemployed and some are pensioners who cannot afford that amount of money for the new electricity boxes,” said Pienaar. “In Princess, there are a lot of live wires running over the streets. Why are they (City Power) not fixing that, rather than coming into our township to take out the boxes which they made mistakes on?” she added. Residents of Davidsonville have vowed to declare war if the power utility does not resolve the problem.

