Lenasia residents burn tyres, block roads in land invasion protest

Protesters against the government burning rubber tyres in the streets in South Africa. Image: iStock

Several roads in the area have been affected, with many routes currently obstructed by rocks and burning tyres.

Residents in Lenasia South took to protest action on Tuesday morning, to demonstrate their anger over illegal land occupation in the area.

The community has appealed to police to demolish illegal structures built by land grabbers in Extension 4.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, and preferably avoid the area.

This is not the first time that Lenasia south residents have protested against alleged land grabs.

In September last year, at least 60 residents burned tyres and blocked roads with rubble to protest against people allegedly selling plots of land in open fields, News24 reported.

The area was also rocked by protest action in 2017, with residents alleging that illegal land grabbers are motivated by greed. They alleged that land grabbers occupied the land and sold it for an exorbitant amount.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

