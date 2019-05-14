Lenasia residents burn tyres, block roads in land invasion protest

Residents in Lenasia South took to protest action on Tuesday morning, to demonstrate their anger over illegal land occupation in the area.

The community has appealed to police to demolish illegal structures built by land grabbers in Extension 4.

#LenasiaProtest Lenasia South residents are protesting – blocking roads with burning tyres this morning. They are angry over land invasions. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2019

#LenasiaProtest The community is demanding the metro police demolish structures erected by land invaders in extension four. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2019

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, and preferably avoid the area.

Lenasia south is needs help @HermanMashaba . the grabbing has escalated and is out of control https://t.co/38p203uyAx — Nazeem Kassam (@nkassam2) May 14, 2019

This is not the first time that Lenasia south residents have protested against alleged land grabs.

In September last year, at least 60 residents burned tyres and blocked roads with rubble to protest against people allegedly selling plots of land in open fields, News24 reported.

The area was also rocked by protest action in 2017, with residents alleging that illegal land grabbers are motivated by greed. They alleged that land grabbers occupied the land and sold it for an exorbitant amount.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.