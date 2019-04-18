WATCH: Irate Optimum mine workers torch trucks in Mpumalanga

According to information from an eyewitness, five trucks and one pickup truck belonging to Eskom were torched on Thursday morning, blocking the Arnot and Carolina Roads out of Hendrina in Mpumalanga, reports Middelburg Observer.

The protest relates to mine workers at several Optimum-owned mines, who say they have not been paid a salary in months.

ALSO READ: Optimum Coal workers go unpaid as rescue practitioners race to sell mine

Both entrances on the Arnot Road to Kwazamokuhle in Hendrina have been blocked, as well as the Carolina Road leading out of Hendrina.

Hendrina police spokesperson W.o. David Mbenekazi confirmed that Optimum mine workers are protesting, demanding their money.

Mbenekazi advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes. The N11 was safe to use at 08:00, but the situation could escalate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.