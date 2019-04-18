Protests 18.4.2019 10:15 am

WATCH: Irate Optimum mine workers torch trucks in Mpumalanga

Jana Boshoff

Mine workers from several Optimum-owned mines torched vehicles to protest not receiving their salaries in months.

According to information from an eyewitness, five trucks and one pickup truck belonging to Eskom were torched on Thursday morning, blocking the Arnot and Carolina Roads out of Hendrina in Mpumalanga, reports Middelburg Observer.

The protest relates to mine workers at several Optimum-owned mines, who say they have not been paid a salary in months.

Both entrances on the Arnot Road to Kwazamokuhle in Hendrina have been blocked, as well as the Carolina Road leading out of Hendrina.

Hendrina police spokesperson W.o. David Mbenekazi confirmed that Optimum mine workers are protesting, demanding their money.

Coal was “delivered” in the road.

Mbenekazi advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes. The N11 was safe to use at 08:00, but the situation could escalate.

Several trucks were set alight.

