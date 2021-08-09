’94 constitutional rights have not translated into reality for women, says Malema

Nica Richards

“When apartheid broke the men of this country, it was women who led the charge, and kept the fires burning in the face of intimidation”.

These are the words of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, one of many politicians who committed to honouring women and their rights this Women’s Day.

Citing the efforts of struggle stalwarts Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Charlotte Maxeke and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Malema said it was the homes of women where men found safety and sanctuary, “and it is upon the shoulders of women that our liberation project stands.”

ALSO READ: Women’s Day: Paying tribute to 65 years of struggle

He said the liberation of women translated to the liberation “of all Africans”, from the 1956 march to the Union Buildings to the women of Xolobeni who are still defending their land from being plundered by growing mining interests.

“It is because of these women that we are today able to recognise the scars of our mothers, who have undergone brutality, but have been able to give South Africa a future.”

However, he lamented the conditions women continue to face in South Africa “have sadly remained harsh and unbearable”.

“The significance of Women’s Day is therefore a celebration of a generation of women who fought for the emancipation of African people, and primarily the right to be free in their own land.

“The significance of Women’s Day lies not in referring to the women of our country as people who need our protection, but in understanding that women have the capacity to organise militant action, and defeat racism, sexism and gender-based discrimination.”

Government declared the 2021 Women’s Day celebrations under the theme “the year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.

Maxeke was born on 7 April 1874. This year marks the 150th anniversary of her birth.

You can watch Malema’s full Women’s Day address below.