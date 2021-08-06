Search for Joburg’s next mayor: What you need to know about ANC’s Jolidee Matongo

Citizen_Reporter

The ANC Johannesburg region has nominated Jolidee Matongo as the party’s Joburg mayoral candidate.

Matongo, the City of Johannesburg’s finance member of the mayoral committee member (MMC), will be officially nominated next Tuesday during a special council meeting to replace late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, who died from Covid-19 related complications in July.

The region had submitted three names for consideration to the ANC’s Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) and the party’s national executive committee (NEC), which conducted interviews with the candidates.

The other mayoral candidates were the city’s MMC for environment, infrastructure and services Mpho Moerane and the council’s chair of chairpersons Salphina Mulaudzi.

But the NEC decided on the appointment of Matongo as the ANC’s mayoral candidate.

Here is what you need to know about Matongo in brief: