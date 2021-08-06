Search for Joburg’s next mayor: What you need to know about ANC’s Jolidee Matongo

The ANC Johannesburg region has nominated Jolidee Matongo as the party’s Joburg mayoral candidate.
Matongo, the City of Johannesburg’s finance member of the mayoral committee member (MMC), will be officially nominated next Tuesday during a special council meeting to replace late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, who died from Covid-19 related complications in July.
The region had submitted three names for consideration to the ANC’s Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) and the party’s national executive committee (NEC), which conducted interviews with the candidates.
ALSO READ: Three names in the ANC hat to replace late Makhubo as mayor
The other mayoral candidates were the city’s MMC for environment, infrastructure and services Mpho Moerane and the council’s chair of chairpersons Salphina Mulaudzi.
But the NEC decided on the appointment of Matongo as the ANC’s mayoral candidate.
Here is what you need to know about Matongo in brief:
- Matongo is a 46-year-old, Soweto-born former student activist.
- He is a member of the ANC Johannesburg regional executive committee.
- He matriculated at Orlando West High School and has a diploma in public management and development, B-Tech degree in public management, post-graduate diploma in management.
- The MMC is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public management.
- He worked in the public service for a period of more than 15 years in various positions, including in the City of Johannesburg.
- Matongo started his activism at the age of 13 at Orlando West High School, where he joined the Soweto Students Congress (Sosco) and Congress of South African Students (Cosas).
- He formed part of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and participated in the Orlando West branch. He has also served in various capacities in the ANCYL and was ultimately elected as the regional chairperson of the ANCYL in the Johannesburg region.
- He was the ANC Johannesburg regional spokesperson for eight years until he was appointed to the City of Johannesburg as the MMC of finance by Makhubo.